The São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup began with Mirassol’s tight 1-0 victory over Taguatinga this Sunday (2), at the Manuel Francisco Ferreira Stadium, in Bálsamo, by Group 3. The team from the Federal District was better in the first 45 minutes, but failed to convert the superiority into the ball in the net.

The team from São Paulo returned to the final stage ready to win and won the three points with a goal by Kauan, who entered the field with a hairstyle similar to that of Ronaldo Fenômeno in the 2002 World Cup final against Germany. In addition to the striker’s haircut, Mirassol’s uniform is a tribute to the Brazilian national team’s title.

The game

The first good finish was by Taguatinga, at seven minutes. Ball raised in the area, goalkeeper Vinícius rushed forward and Joãozinho hit a nice left-handed kick, from outside the area. Vinícius recovered and made a beautiful defense, saving Mirassol.

On minute 19, the current runner-up in São Paulo Under-20 responded. Foul charged by the left that Otávio completed with his head. Lucas Diniz palmed it and threw it to the corner. The team from São Paulo almost opened the scoreboard two minutes later. In another cross from the left, Lucas Diniz went wrong and Kauan, unbalanced, completed. The ball went too close to the goal.

Even with the two chances created by the opponent, Taguatinga was better and had the great opportunity of the first stage in the 26th minute. Pedrinho was released and came face to face with the goalkeeper. He hit it with his right leg and forced Vinícius to make a defense. The Distrito Federal team maintained its dominance, but did not reach the goal.

In the second half everything changed. With a minute, Mirassol reached the first goal. After a cross from the left, Kauan went up alone in the area and headed in the right corner, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

Three minutes later, Kauan made a good move and played for Moreira, who finished off the crossbar. On the other hand, Rinaldi kicked hard and Lucas Diniz saved what would be the second goal. Mirassol only arrived in danger again after 25 minutes, once again with Moreira. After a blunder in Taguatinga’s defense, the shirt 6 had the chance to score the second, but ended up sending him out.

Even badly in the final stage, Taguatinga almost reached a draw in the 39th minute. After a corner kick from the left and a “hits-rebate” in the Mirassol area, the São Paulo team’s defense managed to get the ball over the line. The DF team complained a lot to the referee claiming that the ball would have entered.

In the next round, Mirassol will face Confiança, on Wednesday (5), at 1:45 pm. Taguatinga picks up Sport soon after, at 4pm. All Group 3 matches are played in Balsam.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?