The president of the Popular Party of the Region, Fernando López Miras, assured this Saturday, during the event organized by New Generations ‘Intergenerational Youth Plan’, that “young people need certainty and security, but they are seeing that their future is in their hands.” of politicians who have never believed in our country. At the end of November he will go to the meeting of the Committee of the Regions representing the Region “and I am going to bring Pedro Sánchez’s amnesty plan, which blows up equality between all Spaniards and between all regions.”

Accompanied by the national president of NN GG, Bea Fanjul, and by the regional president, Antonio Landáburu, López Miras pointed out that young people “face a worse future in Spain due to Sánchez’s pacts.” For his part, the general secretary of the Socialist Youth of the Region, Miguel Ortega, responded that the young people of Murcia suffer “the abandonment of the López Miras Government handed over to the extreme right.”