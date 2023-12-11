Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 00:36



The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, will defend today in the Assembly the unconstitutionality appeal that the Executive will raise as soon as the amnesty law is approved. This was decided by the Governing Council on November 14.

Miras asked to appear at his own request in the regional Parliament, understanding that the amnesty law undermines the separation of powers and equality between all Spaniards. His intervention in the Assembly will coincide with the beginning of the debate on the admission to processing of the pardon measure for those accused of the 'procés' in the Congress of Deputies.

Vox sources assure that the vice president of the Executive, José Ángel Antelo, will intervene in place of the spokesman for his Parliamentary Group Rubén Martínez Alpañez with the intention of making his party's support visible for the extraordinary Government Council to be held on November 14 and also to stage the unity of action of the Executive at a bad moment in relations between the Popular Party and Vox at the national level.

The new entertainment decree will also be debated today in the Assembly, and the opinion that includes the assets of the deputies will be presented.