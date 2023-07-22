The president of the regional PP, Fernando López Miras, warned this Friday that “we are in the countdown to repeat the elections” because Vox claims seats and intends to impose an “inadmissible” program.

López Miras also regretted that Vox insists on going to a repetition of the regional elections because “it is a mistake” and warned citizens not to trust those who vote with PSOE and Podemos so that the Popular Party does not govern.

In an act in which he took stock of the electoral campaign this Friday, López Miras demanded that Vox clarify whether it will block a Feijóo government, as it has done in the Region, and thus give Pedro Sánchez an opportunity to continue in Moncloa before the citizens go to vote tomorrow.

The popular leader responded in this way to the order that Abascal launched at him on Thursday when he said in Murcia that his party does not give up governing in coalition with the PP and that he is not afraid of any scenario, alluding to the repetition of the regional elections.

Miras also insisted that the moderation of a leader like Feijóo is the alternative that Spain needs and that is why he asked for a massive vote for his party because “we are at stake a lot.”

Immediately afterwards, he demanded the last vote for PP left and right: the moderate voter of the PSOE, outraged with the drift of Spain, and, at the same time, those who vote for Vox and do not want more sanchismo.

In his opinion, you have to choose tomorrow at the polls between two alternatives: sanchismo or the moderation that Feijóo represents.

favorable polls



López Miras reiterated that although the polls are in favor of his party, here it is not about winning but winning forcefully. “If there is a blockade, an electoral repetition is possible and that is Sánchez’s hope to continue in Moncloa,” he said.

In this sense, he emphasized the priorities of Pedro Sánchez, who has not set foot in the Region in this campaign, and those of the popular candidate, who has come. With Feijóo, he promised, discrimination and prejudice will end, in reference to the 50% cut in the Tajo-Segura transfer, the “disappointing” arrival of the AVE or the fact that the Socialists only remember the Mar Menor when the elections arrive.

Finally, the president of the regional PP applauded the change of cycle that the Region experienced after the 28-M elections. with 30 mayors, out of a possible 45. He now trusts that Feijóo culminates that path started in the autonomic ones.