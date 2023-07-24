The president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, affirmed this Monday that “the PP has won the elections” and that, as the most voted candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo “is legitimated to be able to form a Government” and go to the investiture session.

López Miras also stressed that the Popular Party in the Region of Murcia “has grown 15 points and has achieved the third best result in all of Spain.” “If in a democracy whoever has won the elections cannot consider being sworn in as president, of course, something is wrong,” he added.

The president of the Popular Party in the Region stressed that the division of the center-right vote “has harmed” so that the formation could obtain “a more sufficient majority” to constitute the Government. He added that “the result would have been better” if we had managed to unite more votes around the Popular Party, as “the only guarantee and security of being able to evict Sánchez de la Moncloa.”

For López Miras “the important thing is that the Popular Party has won the elections” and Alberto Núñez Feijóo is, “of all the candidates”, the one who is entitled to stand for investiture.

In the Region of Murcia, he pointed out that “those who have been blocking the Government must rethink their strategy, lead us to new elections and have gone from being the first political force to the third.”