The acting president of the Region, Fernando López Miras, warned this Thursday that it is not “reasonable” to block the Community because the PP lacks two deputies for an absolute majority, especially when “there is no alternative government.” López Miras, in an interview granted on the ‘Herrera en la Cope’ program, recalled that in the Region the left cannot form an alternative government, since the sum of its seats -15- does not exceed those reached by the PP – twenty-one-. Along these lines, he insisted that “the blockade is not good” and that they could face “a third election in just six months.”

He assured that he has his hand outstretched to all political parties to be able to reach agreements that allow “the government that the citizens of Murcia have wanted” to see the light; while he demanded “responsibility.” “If someone believes that the Region of Murcia can afford months of blockade and a new electoral repetition in this situation, they will have to explain it,” he added. López Miras wanted to make clear what happened last Wednesday in the autonomous Parliament: “Simply that the Popular Party voted for its candidates for the Presidency of the Regional Assembly.”

Miras: “The PP voted for its candidates”



Likewise, he forcefully rejected that what happened in the constitution of this new legislature in the Regional Assembly obeys a pact with the PSOE and revealed that Vox requested the Presidency of the Assembly. But López Miras understood that, with 43 percent of the votes, that Presidency corresponded to the Popular Party, since it did not need the support of any other political party. “What we did is vote for our candidate, just like Vox and the Socialist Party did, who voted for their candidates,” he recalled.

In the Region of Murcia, the PP obtained 4% of the votes (21 seats), more deputies than the left bloc (15), and only two deputies out of the absolute majority (23). Therefore, he explained, for the president of the autonomous Parliament to be from the Popular Party “we did not need the support of any political party, the PP deputies were enough for us and that is what we did.” At this point he differentiated the situation of the Region with that of other communities in which an agreement was reached between PP and Vox. He stressed that “the key and the big difference with other autonomous communities is the result of the elections.”

“And around this result, dialogue, understanding and agreements have to be forged,” defended López Miras, who recalled that, in the Region of Murcia, “the Popular Party won a majority with 43 percent of the votes , while in Andalusia an absolute majority was obtained with 41 percent of the votes. For this reason, he insisted on asking for “respect” for the voters of the Region of Murcia, who 43 percent “understood that they had to govern and that they had to win the Popular Party elections.”

Antelo insists on his “perplexity”



The president of Vox in the Region, José Ángel Antelo, described as “barbaric” what happened this Wednesday at the Regional Assembly Table, by not entering it. Antelo, in an interview with Es Radio, once again warned that “when you see those postulates and there is no kind of agreement and they ask you to give them everything in exchange for nothing, they are telling you that you have to go to electoral repetition.”

The people of Murcia, he defended, “are the ones who have to decide, but electoral repetition is not our purpose from day one, because we have always reached out.” In addition, Antelo insisted that they do not come out of their “perplexity” for what they consider a “veto” to Vox in the Regional Assembly Table, because “the only formation that can make Fernando López Miras president has vetoed it and not only that, above in Madrid Ayuso, with an absolute majority, has given entry to VOX in the Assembly Table ».

«It has never happened that the third political force in the Region has been left out and more if possible with 9 deputies and an important force; In the previous legislature we had 4 and we were at the Table, “criticized the party leader in the Region.