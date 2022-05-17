THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:54



The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, will appear again at the Regional Assembly tomorrow to answer questions from the five parliamentary groups on issues of regional interest. It has been two months since the regional president has submitted to questions from the opposition, which has earned him repeated criticism from the PSOE and Mixed parliamentary groups.

The Socialist Parliamentary Group will ask the head of the regional Executive if he considers “sufficient and adequate” the measures adopted by his Government to mitigate the effects of the war in Ukraine. The intention of the Socialists is to contrast the numerous aid approved by the central government chaired by Pedro Sánchez, with what they consider a poor response to this same problem by the regional government.

For her part, the deputy of Podemos, María Marín, integrated into the Mixed Parliamentary Group, will take advantage of her turn to ask if the PP is going to support the creation of an investigation commission on the emergency contracts for sanitary material carried out by the Ministry of Health during the year 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Minister of Agriculture has asked to appear in the Chamber to report on the situation of the Mar Menor



Podemos denounced at the end of April the existence of “apparent irregularities” in a series of contracts signed by the Ministry of Health with real estate companies for the acquisition of medical equipment, and requested the creation of an investigation commission, on which it must decide tomorrow Lopez Miras.

The Popular Parliamentary Group plans to question its leader about his assessment of the known inflation data and other macroeconomic figures corresponding to both Spain and the Region of Murcia, while the self-styled liberal parliamentary group, made up of deputies expelled from Cs, will be interested in how the “closure” of the Tajo-Segura Transfer will affect employment in the Region of Murcia.

Lastly, the question from the Vox Parliamentary Group will deal, as a result of the scandal over the espionage of members of the central government through the Pegasus program, about what protection measures are carried out by the Community for electronic devices and institutional websites.

Also in tomorrow’s session is expected to appear, at his own request, the Minister of Water and Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, to report on the situation of the Mar Menor.