The acting president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, stated this Friday in Cartagena that he continues “the outstretched hand” of the Popular Party, as well as “the firm will to dialogue and reach agreements” with Vox. At the same time, he requested “respect for the results of the polls in the Region of Murcia; We only ask for that.”

He reiterated that the situation in the Valencian Community “is not assimilable, nor similar nor can it be compared with that of the Region. If in the Valencian Community there is no pact between PP and Vox, the Government will be from the left, but this is not the case here. He added that in Andalusia, the PP obtained an absolute majority with 41% of the votes, while the popular Murcians have obtained 43%, something that in his opinion reinforces his arguments.

“Here there is no alternative government to the PP by the PSOE and Podemos,” he stressed. “The only thing we ask for, apart from the will to reach the agreements that are necessary and essential, is that the result of the ballot box that legitimizes us to have that government be respected, but logically through pacts and agreements that are going to be necessary”.

He pointed out that PP and Vox were talking this week, as LA VERDAD published this Friday, in two meetings in which he himself participated together with spokesman Joaquín Segado. In front of them they had José Ángel Antelo and Enrique Cabanas, a trusted man of Abascal. The president added that they have not spoken again in the last few hours, “but the hand is outstretched.” In this sense, he hinted that negotiations can be resumed shortly.

He insisted that the PP is entitled to form a government alone, although he was aware “that we do not have an absolute majority.” He added that they have “connection points” with Vox and considered that an electoral repetition “would not be good for the Region, nor would a blockade for months.” Finally, he pointed out that, in all the statements that he has heard from Vox to reach agreements, the representatives of this party “request important policies and measures to change some issues; At no time have they talked about charges and positions and that is a good starting point.

Abascal marks the strategy



Santiago Abascal, for his part, warned the PP that the pact in the Valencian Community is an example of what Vox wants “for all of Spain.” “Whoever wants an agreement with us will have to sit down, respect the voters and, depending on the strength that the voters have given us, assume a part of our postulates in a coalition government or the construction of an alternative,” Abascal insisted. in full negotiations for the formation of regional and municipal governments, among them in the Region of Murcia.

He pointed out that Vox offers “the same position” and “the construction of an alternative” throughout Spain, but considered that the PP is the one that has different discourses depending on the territory. This, in his opinion, is what has made a quick agreement possible in Valencia but not in Murcia or Extremadura. He said that the content that Vox requests is “very specific” and the same everywhere: “Reducing political spending, combating illegal immigration and human trafficking mafias, combating ideology in the classroom, guaranteeing freedom of choice for the language, a water policy through the necessary transfers and defense of the countryside and industry against globalist impositions of the 2030 Agenda». He added that the negotiations are led by regional leaders and that he does not maintain contact with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, reports EP.