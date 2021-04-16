The president of the Murcian Executive, Fernando López Miras, regrets that the end of the state of alarm announced by the Government of Spain as of May 9 plunges communities into “uncertainty” which will make them “much less efficient and effective in containing the pandemic.”

However, López Miras assured that, as of May 9, the Government of the Region of Murcia “will continue to make decisions as before”, and will be “those recommended by health authorities and experts in Public Health and in Epidemiology ». However, he warned that there are many measures and restrictions that are currently applied in the Region and that they are completely unfeasible if there are no legal tools to carry them out.

In a press conference and when asked about the end of the state of alarm, López Miras stressed that the strategy of the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, “does not make any sense” and, above all, “is neither effective nor effective to tackle this pandemic and fight against the coronavirus.

In his opinion, Sánchez “has had plenty of time to establish a legal plan and not leaving the autonomous communities without the capacity to face the pandemic as of May 9 ». And the fact is that the autonomies will not have “the capacity or legal tools that guarantee the application of the necessary restrictions to contain the pandemic”, as “the Council of State and various presidents of the higher courts of justice of some communities have said. ».

«Any limitation of rights, as it should be in a State of Law like ours, must be endorsed by court ruling», Recalled López Miras. All this, in the face of a virus that “needs immediate action and speed in decision-making.” For this reason, he warned that, when some type of limitations are taken, such as people participating in meetings, mobility or perimeter closures, the decision will have to be ratified, first, by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) and, “evidently , Your Lordships need a minimum of time and study the case to be able to position themselves.

“We have already seen how in other communities decisions have been made to terminate certain activities that have not been endorsed by the courts,” he recalled. In his opinion, “we have had plenty of time for the central government to do something, ceasing to stand idly by when it comes to the pandemic, providing the communities with the necessary legal tools.”

He put as an example Puerto Lumbreras, which has «one of the highest incidences in Spain and even in Europe». Well, it regrets that if the Murcian Government does not have the legal tools, it would have to make the decision recommended by the experts in Epidemiology and Public Health and then send it to the Superior Court of Justice.

Evolution of the pandemic



López Miras attributed the evolution of the pandemic in the Region, in the first place, to the responsibility and prudence of the citizens of the Region“, Which has had an” exemplary “behavior during certain dates that” favored the relaxation of some of these behaviors “, such as Holy Week or the Spring Festival in Murcia. “They have set an example of their responsibility and commitment to the lives of all their neighbors,” according to López Miras, who has also attributed it to the actions of all administrations and local authorities that “have been vigilant and have led to these measures are fulfilled ».

Likewise, it attributes it to the health authorities of the Region. “We have great experts in Epidemiology and Public Health who have indicated to us, at all times, what decisions to make to contain the pandemic,” according to López Miras. However, he clarified that “we are not in a situation of euphoria, relaxation or optimism”, since “we are concerned and concerned with the evolution of the rest of the autonomous communities and other neighboring countries such as France, Germany or Italy; and this virus is unpredictable, “he recalled.