The president of the Murcian Government, Fernando López Miras, stated this Monday that when the regional financing system is reformed “it must be compensated with debt forgiveness for those communities that are generating debt, because we have less financing than the rest of the communities.” “, but, he warned, “in no way are we going to settle for the crumbs of a bilateral agreement between Pedro Sánchez and the Catalan separatists so that Sánchez remains president of the government.”

After recalling that he had already requested forgiveness of the debt of the Region of Murcia from Rajoy when he was president and from the then Minister Montoro, he pointed out, in an interview with Espejo Público, that “80% of the debt of the Region of Murcia is attributable, According to numerous reports, to the underfinancing suffered by the Region, along with the Valencian Community, the two worst financed communities in all of Spain.

And that, he said, “makes us generate more debt every year.” In his opinion, “this is not the way to negotiate with the Region of Murcia and it is not the way to agree and agree on a regional financing system or a debt relief, at least with the Region of Murcia.”

According to the Murcian president, “issues that affect the people of Murcia are discussed with the representatives of the Murcians. If debt forgiveness is proposed or a reform of the regional financing system that affects Murcia is proposed, it will not be bilateral between the PSOE and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya. “It will be face to face, the Government of Spain with the Government of the Region of Murcia.”

“Anything other than that is illegal and that is why we are going to appeal it, because article 2 of the Organic Law of Autonomous Financing says that the community income system cannot privilege anyone economically or socially,” he said. .

He regretted, therefore, that “Pedro Sánchez’s entire policy is based precisely on the opposite, on privileging those on whom it depends for him to remain president of the government.”

For this reason, he made it clear that he will appeal. Because, in addition, “if there is talk of debt forgiveness or the new regional financing system, it has to be done as well, it is established by law within the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council and it has to be multilateral, not bilateral between the community and the government.

Therefore, he indicated, “we do not agree with that condonation of doubt, at 20%, and we are not going to get on that bandwagon of the condonation of doubt that has been agreed with the Republicans of Catalonia.” “This has to be done with all the communities and, of course, face to face, the government of Spain and the Government of the region of Murcia,” he insisted.

Asked about the fact that Junts seems to be asking for the works for the Mediterranean Corridor in Catalonia to be completed and whether this can benefit Murcia, López Miras lamented that “we are always left for last, it is the same as always.”

The Mediterranean Corridor “is a transcendental work for Spain, because it connects 50% of the population and GDP of our country and would put us by rail in the center of Europe.”

Therefore, for the Region of Murcia “it is fundamental, but we have been demanding it for years and here the only works that are advancing are those in Catalonia. In Murcia there is no trace of the Mediterranean Corridor, therefore this is business as usual. More for the same ones and less for the usual ones. And in the end we are all going to pay for this.”

Finally, he regretted that Pedro Sánchez “is using the money of all Spaniards to buy his chair to continue maintaining his chair in the Moncloa.”

Miras calls the agreement with the independentists “atrocity”



Fernando López Miras confessed to being “very concerned about the drift that the national situation has taken, both with privileges and with the questioning of our fundamental norm with the Constitution by Pedro Sánchez”, since he considers it an “atrocity” that the president in office “go swallow what the Catalan independentists put on the table.”

Asked about his opinion of the possible agreement between Junts and the PSOE and the amnesty, he stated that all of this is being a “theater.” “Sánchez was clear that he was going to swallow whatever was necessary if it depended on continuing to be president of the Government and since he was clear that he was going to swallow everything, well, he is swallowing everything.”

“First he is dramatizing this agreement with Bildu, then with Sumar, then with the republican left of Catalonia and now with Junts, and he is going to swallow whatever the Catalan independentists put on the table,” he warned.

In his opinion, “it is outrageous in all aspects. Basically, because it means privileging criminals, saying that there are some Spaniards who can break the law compared to others.

In a political key, the president of the Region wonders that “with what face do I tell the people of Murcia that they have to comply with the law, or that the law only has to be complied with in certain circumstances. “If you are an independentist from Catalonia, you can commit crimes and violate the law, because later those crimes will be erased.”

Now, he says, “it goes far beyond some questions that could be raised at the beginning, even to exonerate crimes of terrorism, violence, aggression.”

For this reason, he believes that “from this agreement of Pedro Sánchez, from the new investiture of Pedro Sánchez, if this is the case, the Spaniards will no longer be equal.”

Regarding whether he is in favor of continuing to demonstrate in the street and the concentration that Esperanza Aguirre attended, apparently not authorized in Ferraz, he indicated that he is in favor of “using all resources within the legal and political framework to try not to break the equality among Spaniards, that some Spaniards are not privileged over others, to try to ensure that we do not end with equality between territories and between Spaniards.

He advocated “doing it institutionally and legally” and recalled his appearance in the Senate, in which he announced that Murcia “is going to file this appeal before the Constitutional Court.”

Furthermore, the Murcian president stressed, the Constitution “establishes within our legal system legal mechanisms so that citizens can also speak and express their will in the street.”

Therefore, he assured, “within the framework of the law, citizens must be listened to. If citizens want to take to the streets and want to say that what Pedro Sánchez is doing is barbaric and that there is no citizen above another in our country, because that is what the Constitution states, the PP does not agitate the street, the “Who are experts in agitating the streets is the PSOE and if there are politicians who have received shocks at their homes, we have been the public representatives of the PP.”

What the PP is doing precisely is “organizing events every weekend so that Spaniards can express their will against this amnesty and the privileging of criminals.”

Along these lines, he encouraged that “within legal channels, and the legal system allows citizens to demonstrate and raise their voices always within the legality of the street, to do so,” but, he stated, “anything that “If it is done outside the law, anything that is done without the protection of the law, any demonstration, does not have my support, nor do we agree in the PP.”

Therefore, he considers that if Esperanza Aguirre’s participation “was done in an unauthorized act and outside the legal framework established by the Constitution for citizens to demonstrate, I do not agree.”