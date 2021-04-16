The president of the Murcian Executive, Fernando López Miras, announced that he will meet next Monday in Almería with his counterpart from Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, in a meeting to which the head of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, is also invited to address the intention of the central government to “close the Tagus-Segura Transfer” and make a “common front” to avoid it.

“It is an issue that worries us a lot and in which the Region fully coincides with Andalusia” so that both communities “are facing the plans of President Pedro Sánchez,” according to López Miras, who announced that Puig is invited to the meeting, although he doesn’t know if he will attend.

When asked about the position defended by the Valencian president in this regard, López Miras recalls that whenever he has spoken with Puig he has spoken in “defense of the Transfer and, of course, also in defense of the irrigators of Alicante who are, along with Murcia and Almeria, the most affected by the closure of the Transfer ”. However, he warned that this defense “must be done in a forceful and frontal way” against those who want to “close” the Transfer.

“It is a critical moment” for the Transfer



In the press conference offered after meeting with the mayors of the PP in the Region, the president of this party also valued that “we are in a historical and crucial moment for the history of the Region, one of the most important for 42 years». And it is that, since the Tajo-Segura Transfer was inaugurated in 1979, he valued that this infrastructure supposes for the Region “future, development, prosperity, jobs, employment and opportunities”, as well as “the livelihood of thousands of families” .

The transfer, he adds, allows the Region produces one out of every four fruits and vegetables in Spain, that it is a leader in exports and that almost 30% of its employment and GDP depend on this infrastructure that directly generates more than 100,000 jobs and, indirectly, more than 300,000, as well as more than 3,000 million euros to the country’s economy.

López Miras highlighted that there was a “critical moment that meant a turning point” in 2013, when the Tajo-Segura Transfer Memorandum was approved “after a process of dialogue, negotiation and public debate.” He recalled that a “consensus was reached between all the affected sectors, between the 5 affected communities and the Government of Spain.” “Today, the Government of Spain wants to unilaterally break that consensus”, laments López Miras, who considers that President Pedro Sánchez “is going to keep his word for the first time and is going to execute what he said three years ago in Albacete, when he said that the PSOE was preparing to close the transfers and close the Tajo- Safe”.

Furthermore, he insisted that Sánchez wants to do it «unilaterally, through the back door, without any type of consensus, dialogue or debate, based on political and non-technical criteria as before ”. To achieve this, he assures, two ways are proposed: “on the one hand, the change in the rules of exploitation of the Transfer; and, on the other hand, the approval of the Tagus Hydrological Plan, which involves raising the ecological flow of the river ”.

He warned that this will mean that the Region can have 45% less flow than until now came from the Tajo-Segura Transfer, or that the water bill «increases from 30% for consumers to 48% for farmers and irrigators». “Because the closure of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, which has already been launched by Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE, does not affect only the agricultural sector, which also affects the entire Region and all those who consume water, including households that have to pay the water bill periodically, which can increase up to 30%, “he clarified.

The mayors of the PP “are not going to remain impassive”



Therefore, López Miras values ​​that it is a matter of the Region and, given this “historical moment in which the PSOE wants to strike a definitive blow against the Region”, the mayors of the PP “are not going to remain impassive.” Thus, he announced that the first “popular” councilors will take the voice as representatives of the PP in their municipalities to each of their neighbors. «We have already been able to verify how we cannot count on the public representatives of the PSOE, but Murcians will be able to count on the public representatives of the PP to defend something that is future in this Region: the Tajo-Segura Transfer and a resource such as water , to which all Spaniards are entitled in solidarity, “he said.

In this sense, he assured that the PP will be “the first, by the side” in the mobilizations that are organized against this “outrage”, although he understands that “they must start from the affected sectors.” In addition, the PP will extend the action to plenary sessions with motions in the town halls and in the Regional Assembly, as well as through institutional declarations.

He recalled that, last Monday, the representatives of the PSOE in the Region together with socialists from the Valencian Community, made a “paripé” to demonstrate their defense of the Tajo-Segura but on Wednesday “they voted against an institutional statement presented by the PP in the Assembly, precisely, to show that defense. “This is the double standard of the PSOE,” according to López Miras, who announced that the PP is going to develop a campaign at street level to collect signatures in all municipalities and districts.

«Do not touch the Transfer, the best guarantee»



López Miras also referred to the statements of the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, who assured this Thursday that the central government does not foresee “in any case” to suppress the Tajo-Segura Transfer. In this regard, López Miras affirmed that “the best guarantee so that there will not be a reduction in transfers is do not touch the Diversion, nor the rules of exploitation nor the ecological flows».

As president of the Murcian Government, López Miras recalls that he has attended a meeting that was called by irrigators, farmers and businessmen. “They asked us to lead this action to reject the closure of the Tajo-Segura and we will be at the forefront of all the actions that are organized,” he guaranteed. He recalled that the regional government has presented allegations to the Tagus Basin Plan and the change in exploitation rules, while the central Executive voted against these issues in the National Water Commission.