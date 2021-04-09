The President of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, referred this Friday to the controversy with the Minister of Education and Culture, Mabel Campuzano, for his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid and tried to balance to defend the need for the immunization without leaving your cabinet member in a bad place.

«The public officials we have to make an effort to convey the importance of vaccines, but we must also take into account what part of society thinks. Until not long ago, a part of society asked politicians to be vaccinated first in case something happened with the vaccine. There is a reality that is that there are people who are afraid and worried about the vaccine«, Indicated López Miras.

The regional chief executive also pointed out that “the government’s strategy with AstraZeneca generates more doubts. Fear is free and there are quite a few people with fear about vaccination. Instead of trying to impose unique thoughts, science must be used to convince that there is no need to be afraid. Exposing positive experiences such as that of the residences in the Region of Murcia, where we do not have cases of Covid because users and workers have been vaccinated «.

The new Minister of Education and Culture of the Region of Murcia, María Isabel Campuzano, He publicly assured that he does not plan to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. “I am not against evolution nor have I returned to Atapuerca, but I am not going to get vaccinated,” he said. The former Vox deputy preferred not to explain the reasons, although she left the door open to inject the doses “if she really saw the result that after the vaccination this has been solved.” Already before her appointment, Campuzano questioned the safety of vaccines against Covid, when she was a deputy in the Regional Assembly.