The legislative machinery that aims to approve the 2024 Regional Budget bill before December 31 is already underway. The Regional Assembly approved this Tuesday the first essential requirement for this, the maximum limit of non-financial spending that the Autonomous Community will have next year, which will reach 6,526.57 million euros, a record figure. In absolute terms, they are 583 million more than this year and a growth of 9.8%, despite the fact that the Executive chaired by the popular Fernando López Miras will receive 217 million less European funds.

The process went ahead with the favorable votes of the deputies of the two parties that make up the Government Council, PP and Vox, although the latter sent a series of messages to their partners to take into account when preparing the accounts. Vox spokesperson Rubén Martínez Alpañez said that the estimate of the spending ceiling was entirely from the PP and that they would vote in favor “out of loyalty.” He also believed that his partners had created an “overly optimistic scenario” and with growth forecasts above the indicators used to develop the spending ceiling. Martínez Alpañez called for “prudence”, to avoid the public deficit, which hinders growth, and to be efficient in health, educational and support investments for the “traditional family.” In order not to leave anything in the air, he reminded the PP that Vox does not like subsidies to unions and employers. Nor to political parties.

Marín defends his “rigor”



Previously, the Minister of Finance, Economy and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, used the term “prudent” to describe the philosophy of the maximum regional expenditure for 2024. And he added the term “rigorous”, despite the fact that he used the methodology of the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF), because the central Administration has not yet said how much it will contribute. He regretted that “Pedro Sánchez is involved in making numbers with Catalonia and the Basque Country to form a new government, while he maintains the underfinancing of the Region of Murcia.” And he criticized the PSOE deputies who “applaud the punishment” of Sánchez to the Community.

The regional parliamentarians of the PSOE and Podemos did not accept the counselor’s criticism. In fact, socialist Carmina Fernández questioned the “economic credibility” of Marín, whose cabinet “never executes what he budgets.” “Every year they take the data that interests them, they make a custom suit and they bring it here saying how magnificent they are and how well they do it.” And he sought to discredit the counselor’s speech with data on the budget execution of 18.83% as of September 30, the deficit accumulated by the Murcia Health Service on that same date and the forecast of the Community’s deficit at the end of the year, which It will be 2.2% of GDP when it had set a limit of 0.3%, the same as for 2024. Fernández added to all this that “we are increasingly poorer and with lower salaries.” And she called to correct the structural problem of the productive model, “which is fragile and unsustainable.”

Víctor Egio, Podemos deputy, complained that the regional government continually complains about underfinancing when in the last two years, with an executive in Madrid from the PSOE and Podemos, State contributions increased by 32%. “The problem of the Region is management and has a name: Fernando López Miras.” He insisted that “Spain is not broken” and accused the conservative bloc of “encouraging” a coup d’état. Like the socialist Fernández, the Mixed Group parliamentarian also focused on the deficit forecasts. For the PP, Víctor Martínez-Carrasco defended the theses of counselor Marín.

The forecast is that the regional Government can approve the Regional Budget bill for 2024 in the coming days and begin its processing in the Assembly next week.