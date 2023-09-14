The new regional Government already knows the names of the men and women who will carry the weight of the autonomous Executive in the coming years. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced this Thursday afternoon the name of the councilors who will be part of the government team of the new executive formed by PP and Vox. The leader will continue to be Fernando López Miras, while José Ángel Antelo, from Vox, will be the vice president and counselor of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning, the latter competence that until now depended on the Ministry of Development.

Luis Alberto Marín will continue to be the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business and will not finally occupy a position in the Congress of Deputies, as planned and as indicated by the PP at the national level in view of the last elections in Spain. Last Sunday LA VERDAD already announced Marín’s desire to continue in regional politics.

As LA VERDAD announced, Sara Rubira will be the new Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries from this Thursday, the date on which all members will take office. Rubira, president of the Community of Irrigators of El Porvenir de Abanilla until this Wednesday, when she presented her resignation from her position, she thus replaces Antonio Luengo as head of Agriculture.

Deputy Carmen Conesa will be the new Minister of Culture, Youth Tourism and Sports. The journalist ran as number two on the PP list for the Regional Assembly in the last regional elections and was being considered as one of the new figures in the new government team of the regional Executive.

The Environment and Mar Menor portfolio, which continues as an independent department, will be led by Juan María Vázquez, who continues as a counselor and will also be responsible for Universities. Marco Ortuño will also continue to lead their respective ministries, who will continue as spokesperson for the regional government and advisor to the Presidency and Foreign Action; Conchita Ruiz, who will continue to lead Social Policy, Families and Equality; Víctor Marín, who continues to lead the Ministry of Education, and Juan José Pedreño, who will also continue to lead Health.

In addition to the vice presidency, the other portfolio that Vox assumes after the government pact is Development and Infrastructure. As published by LA VERDAD, José Manuel Pancorbo will be the new advisor. The engineer comes from the consulting firm Grusamar, where he carried out various studies on the North Arch of Murcia and the diversion of pipelines for the arrival of the AVE.