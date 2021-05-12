The regional president defends that “we are one of the communities with the lowest rate of contagion and positivity” THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 02:51



The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, said yesterday that the forecast of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) and Public Health is that the Community can reach the national average in vaccination “in the coming days.” The objective is “to be able to continue immunizing most of the population”, according to López Miras, who recalled that, at the beginning of the vaccination process, the Region of Murcia was “the first” in the national classification in vaccines administered in relation to with vials delivered by the Ministry of Health, with 100% of the doses supplied. The truth is that the last two reports of the Ministry bring out the colors to the Region by placing it as the last community in administered vaccines and percentage of population over 60 years with the complete schedule administered.

Despite everything, López Miras was optimistic regarding the incidence and good data of the pandemic in the Region: “We are one of the communities with the lowest rate of contagion; with less occupancy of ICU beds; with a lower rate of positivity; and the Community of the entire peninsula with the lowest fatality rate, and this is the most important thing because the priority is to save lives, “he said. In his opinion, these data must be “put into value” and “continue to appeal to the responsibility of society.”