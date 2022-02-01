The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, expressed on Tuesday his “absolute rejection” of the violent assault by a group of Lorca ranchers, last Monday, on the building where the municipal plenary was preparing to debate a modification of the General Planning Plan with new legal restrictions for the construction of intensive farms. “The images speak for themselves,” lamented Miras, who assured that “violence has no place in the Region of Murcia.”

The regional president condemned “any action that interrupts or involves a dysfunction of our democratic system,” as in this case, which forced the suspension of the plenary session of the City of Lorca. However, Miras also criticized that the Consistory has “unilaterally” broken its previous agreement with the sector and asked “that the agreements be fulfilled and the path of negotiation be resumed.”

The tension experienced in the municipal facilities was also transferred to the plenary hall, where the Vox spokeswoman, Carmen Menduiña, and the IU councilor Gloria Martín staged a heated discussion, blaming each other for the drift of the situation.

López Miras’ statements took place during a visit to the Don Bosco-Salesianos school in the Murcian district of Cabezo de Torres, on the occasion of its 65th anniversary. There he defended the educational model of the Region, “based on freedom, and on the decision of fathers and mothers about the center in which their children should study”, and affirmed that “it is important to vindicate this education precisely now, when we see that In some places in Spain, such as Catalonia, attempts are made to establish educational models based on indoctrination and political imposition».