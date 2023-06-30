Fernando López Miras is heading to the investiture debate as president of the Autonomous Community, which will most likely be held on July 6 and 7, with nothing closed but with some optimism provided by the agreement between PP and Vox in the Balearic Islands to that the popular candidate Marga Prohens governs alone thanks to the abstention of the deputies of the party that Santiago Abascal leads at the national level. The acting president of the Community aspires to the same, who yesterday defended that a similar investiture is possible in the Region and reach specific agreements with Vox, as in the islands, where “the result of the elections has been respected.” But for now all that is just wishes: Abascal said that they are different situations and that the negotiations with the popular Murcians involve integrating them into his government.

Despite the warnings, López Miras considers it possible “to reach agreements based on the result of the elections” and without Vox being able to form part of the next regional Executive. In an act of the Cartagena employers, the COEC once again showed its willingness and outstretched hand “to be able to negotiate and reach an agreement for the investiture, so that the Region of Murcia has a solid and stable government, which is what that we are all asking for. His interpretation is that “nobody wants there to be more weeks of blockade in the Region” and he trusts that “a union of PSOE, Podemos and Vox for that blockade” will not take place.

From Salamanca, Abascal cooled the expectations of the popular Murcians and of López Miras himself. The Vox leader once again separated the agreement reached with the PP in the archipelago, by virtue of which his party will refrain from investing Prohens, from eventual governance pacts in the Region of Murcia, Aragon and Extremadura. “The Balearic Islands will not work in other places,” he warned.

PP and Vox signed the investiture agreement for Prohens on Wednesday, which means that those of Abascal will not enter the Balearic Executive but will enter the island councils of Mallorca and Menorca. It also includes priority attention to problems such as the lack of linguistic freedom. And previously the popular votes allowed the Vox deputy Gabriel Le Senne to be elected president of the Balearic Parliament. The situation of the Balearic Islands “is different”, according to Abascal, because in that autonomy there is a “great risk” of “the entry of separatism and the imposition of Catalan in the classrooms”, not so in the Region of Murcia and other autonomies whose governments aspire to join. Another difference is that, on the islands, the PP “has not breached” an investiture agreement with Vox, as it said happened in Murcia. “The Balearic Islands will not work in other places,” he settled questions from journalists.

four years of misgivings



Abascal reiterated that he does not trust López Miras and he replied that “when the Popular Party signs an agreement, it does so to always comply with it.” His reading of what happened in the previous legislature is that there was an agreement in which Vox favored the majority of the Government with four votes. But there came a time when one of the parties, Vox, could not fulfill that agreement because it did not have those votes after the internal split. So there was no deal, according to his theory. And not reaching an agreement would have meant that the PSOE would govern at that time, as the party with the most votes in the 2019 regional elections. «I am convinced that Vox did not want the left to govern and that is what we did, that is what we avoid,” he argued.

The acting president insisted on his defense of a minority government and assured that “in the last legislature we have suffered many vicissitudes that we would not have suffered if we had had a solo government.” For this reason, “now what we are asking for is a government alone, with agreements, of course, that have to be fulfilled, but we have a result that legitimizes us – 43% at the polls – almost 50% of the regional deputies and, above all, there is no alternative government. “Either there is a government of the Popular Party or there may be a blockade by Podemos, Vox and PSOE,” he concluded.

The spokesperson for the acting regional Executive, Marcos Ortuño, abounded in that same thesis, after yesterday’s Governing Council. “There are only three possible scenarios” in this situation: one would be a lone PP government, another the blockade by Vox and a third that would be an executive made up of Vox, PSOE and Podemos, something that he himself sees as “unthinkable”. ».

Ortuño opted for the first option and recalled that the PP obtained a better percentage of votes in the Region than in the Balearic Islands in the regional elections on May 28 (42.8% compared to 35.83%), for which he asked Vox to “Do not vote with PSOE and Podemos against the investiture of López Miras”. “The Vox voter would not understand that he joined PSOE and Podemos,” he stated.

In this regard, the provincial president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, denied in statements to RNE that his party is blocking the investiture of López Miras, despite the fact that they do not intend to support it. He said that he had reached out to the PP, but that his current position “is firm and we are not going to break it, our voters would not allow it.”

“We need a government as soon as possible,” says the leader of the PP

“The sooner the better”. The acting president of the Autonomous Community and candidate for re-election, Fernando López Miras, told LA VERDAD that he is in favor of holding the investiture debate now, “because the Region needs a government.” Its current executive is not only in office after the May 28 elections, but also leaving, as evidenced by the scant agenda and daily activities of various directors and a significant number of CEOs.

After a visit to the remodeled Cáritas camp in Los Urrutias, López Miras declared that he had no preference for the dates of the investiture session. This Wednesday he signed the acceptance of him as a candidate for the presidency of the Community after being proposed by the president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez. The Bureau of the autonomous Chamber met yesterday to take notice of that consent and set the constitution of the Permanent Deputation for next Monday and the commissions for the following day. Likewise, it convened a Board of Spokespersons for Monday in order to set the dates for the investiture debate, which will be held over two days.

Related News



The agendas of acting directors and senior positions are already clear as of Wednesday, July 5, in case the investiture session begins that day. However, sources linked to the PP warned that it is very likely that said plenary session will take place on the 6th and 7th to prevent the more than foreseeable second vote from not falling on a Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.

The investiture debate is held in two days. In the first, the candidate for the presidency of the Community exposes his government program without limitation of time and requests the confidence and approval of the Chamber. Immediately afterwards, the presidency decrees an interruption time that is never less than twelve hours. Therefore, the interventions of the spokespersons of each parliamentary group, the candidate’s replies and the parties’ position setting shifts remain for the second day.

After the final intervention of the applicant, there is a nominal and public vote, by appeal. In the event that he does not obtain the confidence of the Assembly by an absolute majority, there is a second one in which he needs a simple majority. According to the regulations, between the two must mediate at least 48 hours.

In the regional PP they took it for granted yesterday that there will be a second vote, if not a third in the middle of the general election campaign.