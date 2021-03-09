The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, estimated “reasonable” the central government’s plan for Holy Week, but believes that “should promote a majority agreement” between the autonomies and make “all efforts” to do so. Speaking to Radio Nacional de España and in relation to this matter, López Miras acknowledged that the agreements “are not easy” but “are necessary” and, above all, “in this situation in which we all agree that it is necessary slow down that fourth wave until the vaccination rate picks up«.

“And it is, of course, the responsibility of the leader, which, in this case, is the Government of Spain and the Ministry of Health, to seek and make these agreements possible,” according to López Miras, who was “convinced” that, If the central government “really makes decisions, puts measures on top and works to seek that consensus, the autonomous communities” will show their “willingness to reach agreements.”

The president of the Murcian Executive considered “reasonable” the plan proposed by the central government for Holy Week, because “it is what our health professionals and our experts in epidemiology and Public Health are telling us.” «And what they tell us is that Easter cannot be a higher risk factor for contagion; that now that we have a moderately low incidence we must maintain it; that this is not the time to promote social mobility or interaction; and that we must endure as much as possible with this incident so that, during the months of April and May, these massive vaccinations are sought, “he said.

When asked about the possibility that the Community of Madrid disengages itself from this agreement, López Miras believes that the central government “Must promote a majority agreement” and make “all efforts” to do so. “I trust this and I also trust that will and effort for the agreement promoted by the Ministry,” he stressed.

He considered that the Community of Madrid also has this willingness to agree and, in addition, he believes that they have shown it on other occasions. “It is true that each autonomous community has its peculiarities that make it different from the others, but it is also true that I believe that we are all convinced that we must prevent this fourth wave from arriving,” he added. Regarding the possibility of carrying out an Easter plan without Madrid, López Miras acknowledged that there is “some kind of legal discrepancy”, but believes that the agreements of the Interterritorial Council “should be binding on everyone.”

Regarding the possibility of creating an instrument to coordinate the central government and the autonomous communities, López Miras believes that, more than agencies, he trusts the “political will” and the will to achieve that co-governance “that has been so many times. said but has never been exercised. In his opinion, there is a “gulf” between the first wave in which the presidents of the communities learned about the measures through the press conferences that Pedro Sánchez gave on Saturdays, with respect to the second and third wave in which “The greatest implication of the Government of Spain to avoid it has been to recommend to the communities that they do not lift the restrictions, as if this pandmeia was not with them.” He bet on a “Intermediate point” consisting of “co-governance, coordination and direction of State affairs, above all, to stop a pandemic”.

Direct aid plan



When asked about the fund of 11,000 million euros to guarantee the solvency of the companies, López Miras opted for it to contemplate direct aid, because “there can be no other option”. «The hospitality sector especially, small businesses or SMEs have been seriously harmed this year and, so far, they have only received aid from the autonomous communities; Autonomous regions with little funding that cannot give a sufficient answer, “he lamented.

“In all countries, when the cessation of an economic activity has been decreed, a consideration has been approved at the same time,” said López Miras, who gave Germany as an example, where 75% of the previous year’s billing is paid, or France with 10 billion euros, as well as the United Kingdom, Portugal and Italy.

On the other hand, he regrets that Spain “is the only country in which there has been no direct aid from the central government”, and believes that it is something “fundamental” so that companies and small businesses that are “on the verge of bankruptcy” can exit ahead. “And no other formula is valid,” according to López Miras, who recalls that Murcia is the only community that has signed two rescue plans for the hotel and tourism sector, and “it is they who demand the need for direct aid.”

Regarding the convenience of the communities participating in the elaboration of this plan, López Miras believes that precisely one of the reasons for being of the Autonomous State is “to bring the administration closer to the citizen” and believes that “It would be much easier for this distribution of aid to be streamlined through the communities and not through the central government”.

He gave as an example the first rescue plan for the tourism sector signed on November 7 in the Region, and before December 31 “the 6,000 companies that had requested it had already received that direct aid.” Therefore, he defended that communities are “efficient and agile.”

Containment of the pandemic



López Miras considered that if Spain has contained the pandemic in a similar way to the rest of the neighboring countries “it has been thanks to the State of the autonomies precisely, because it has been the communities that have been” at the forefront of management “. Unlike other countries, he criticized that, in Spain, Pedro Sánchez “has been absent”.

When asked if it was an erroneous decision of the central government to transfer all responsibility to the communities, López Miras estimated that “It would have been, of course, more efficient, if we had made country decisions”. Above all, he adds, “in the face of a virus that does not understand borders.” For example, he criticized the fact that there were “17 different starts of the course” because “it has brought us where it has brought us” and believes that if now there are 17 different holy weeks, “we will also be inefficient in the fight against the virus.”