The regional president, Fernando López Miras, made an appeal this Saturday to “stop Pedro Sánchez’s plans because without the Tajo-Segura Transfer, the Region of Murcia and Almería have no future.” The ‘popular’ leader, who attended the XIV Provincial Congress of the PP in Almería in which Javier Aureliano García was appointed the new party president in the province, denounced that “it seems that Sánchez is willing to fulfill only one of his promises: to close the transfers ».

During his speech, López Miras remarked that “we have to make the AVE arrive now, the connection between the Region and Andalusia is essential.” The regional president demanded that the PSOE make known the budget, the execution period and what are the plans for this infrastructure. “A project that we know nothing about and that in 2018 was planned by the Popular Party government,” he explained.

Likewise, he assured the Region of Murcia and Almería are lands with the same objectives, “and the only party capable of defending the interests of Almería, which are the same as those of the Region of Murcia and those of the Valencian Community, is the Popular Party ».

López Miras valued that the PP “is the party of people, commitment and responsibility” and transmitted to the new president of the Popular Party in Almería that his work “will also be essential for the interests of the Region of Murcia.”