The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, recalled that next Thursday begins the debate on the motion of censure in the Murcia City Council signed by the PSOE and by Ciudadanoss. “If nothing remedies it and if the councilors of Cs do not make a deep reflection, yes we will have a tripartite in the seventh capital of Spain, and that worries me,” he asserted.

In an interview with the Ana Rosa program on Tele 5 collected by Europa Press, López Miras pointed out that the pact that was “signed in Moncloa” envisaged “assaulting several more municipalities in the Region in which PP and Cs were ruling.” but the councilors of the orange formation have already said publicly that they have no reason to break with the PP and reject this possibility.

Entry of the expelled Vox in the Government



When asked if he is going to restructure the Government more or if he is going to give more advice to deputies expelled from Vox, López Miras recalled that he had not “promoted” this process because he was “comfortable and satisfied with the work of the Government of the Region “And with a” remarkable “management of the pandemic.

“This situation is caused by the PSOE and Cs in the middle of a pandemic and they sign it at midnight, at night and treachery,” according to López Miras. Faced with this situation, he says he is forced to try to form “a stable majority that guarantees stability and certainty to the Government of the Region.”

“I think it is what any government wants and needs,” according to López Miras. He has admitted that there are three regional deputies who no longer belong to Vox, who contacted him and told him that they felt “attracted” by a “liberal, moderate and center-right” project that he “represents”.

“They told me that they would like to support me, listen to their proposals and programmatic agreements to work from there,” according to López Miras, who explains that this is what they are doing. “We are already working this week and if we understand that if it is necessary to ensure the stability of the government to make additions to the regional Executive, we will do them,” he assured.

“Freedom to fathers and mothers”



Regarding the ‘parental pin’, he has indicated that he does not use that expression because he does not know “what it means”, but he has opted to incorporate “all the mechanisms that guarantee the freedom of fathers and mothers to decide on the education of their children , that they are legal and that they respect, of course, academic freedom and the professionalism of teachers in the Region.

When asked if he thought the announcement of a motion of censure in the Region was going to provoke other chain motions throughout Spain, López Miras has considered that “while the vast majority of Spaniards are concerned about the pandemic” and the vast majority of governments are concerned about managing the effects of that health crisis , there were two parties, PSOE and Cs, “that have been two months, during the third wave that has been so hard in Spain, managing a series of chain actions to seize power from the PP in all autonomous communities.”

The objective, he adds, “was for the PSOE to arrive and then be able to call general elections Pedro Sánchez.” However, he warns that “when the play is not fair, it is not reasonable, it is not logical and does not have any kind of coherence, it has not come out, and the opposite side of what was expected has been falling in a chain.”

“It is that we have two months that, while all Spain was in other things, Pedro Sánchez, Ábalos, Redondo, Arrimadas and Cuadrado were in the basements of Moncloa seeing how to destabilize all the governments of the PP,” he asserted.

“Citizens has been broken”



López Miras has considered that Cs “has been broken”, in the first place, “because the trust of its voters has been broken”, who did not give their confidence to the orange formation “for this”. He recalled that last Sunday a survey was published by a prestigious company at the national level that said that seven out of ten voters of Cs did not agree with these motions of censure.

“The trust of many public officials of Cs in his party has also been broken, and that is also very serious,” according to López Miras. Thirdly, it has also considered “broken” the trust between PP and Cs, except in those governments that are going to be maintained “due to personal trust between the leaders of the two formations.”

“Obviously, when there is a party that is a partner in governments of the PP and dedicates itself, nightly and treacherously, to exclude us and agree to motions of no confidence with Mr. Sánchez, trust has been broken,” he concluded.