The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, affirms that his Government requested yesterday at the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council that the vaccination process be advanced for people over 80 years of age who are at home.

López Miras showed his confidence that this weekend the Region will reach 30,000 people vaccinated with the doses of Pfizer. As of Monday, the chief executive also reported, the second doses will begin to be supplied in homes for the elderly and disabled. Today the process will end for health center professionals. In total, 19,100 health workers have requested to be vaccinated, 70%.

«Vaccines are our hope for the medium and long term. But for the current moment there is only one option: reduce all social interaction that is not essential, “insisted the regional president.

On the other hand, the dance of figures between the Community and the Ministry of Health continues. According to the data provided by the state agency yesterday, the Region of Murcia had only administered 19,905 of the 38,360 doses received so far, which represents 51.9%. In this way, Murcia would be below the national average (52.7%) and would only have administered one out of every two doses sent.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health reported that until yesterday 20,984 people in the Region had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, a figure that would reach 24,837 at the end of the day on Wednesday. In the best of cases, that would represent 64.7% of the 38,360 doses received. The technical spokesperson for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee in the Region, Jaime Pérez, criticized a few days ago that they were encountering serious problems communicating the data to the Ministry’s base. Health, then, publishes its information with outdated figures with respect to the Region.

Melilla, 81.6%



On the other hand, the territories that are immunizing the most are the autonomous cities of Melilla, with all 1,005 received vaccines administered, and Ceuta, with 81.6%. Among the communities, the Valencian Community leads the list, with 77.5%; Asturias (71.4%) and Galicia (67.3%). At the bottom are Madrid (33.4%) and the Basque Country (37.6%).