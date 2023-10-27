The President of the Murcian Executive, Fernando López Miras, accused the Government of Spain this Friday of lack of “loyalty”, “transparency” and “joint work” in the management of the distribution of immigrants from the Canary Islands to the Peninsula, for which He demanded “information” from the State Administration.

In statements to the media and when asked about this matter, López Miras recalled that the regional government learned through the media that the Ministry is going to enable the Naval Hospital to welcome immigrants.

In his opinion, “clearly and in everyone’s eyes” this is “a lack of loyalty, a lack of knowing how to work collaboratively and a lack of joint work.” He supposes, in his opinion, a “lack of transparency” and “the worst way to confront a humanitarian crisis, which is what is behind all this.”

“Yesterday we saw the press all day and this morning we woke up to the headlines that the Naval Hospital is going to be enabled to welcome immigrants and no one told us anything,” according to López Miras.

In fact, he pointed out that he has just learned that the Government Delegation has contacted the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality to communicate this information, “after the entire Region and half of humanity know it.” because, as I say, it has been in the media for 24 hours.

In his opinion, “this is not a way to work in any aspect” and “it is not a way to collaborate between administrations as important as the State, the autonomous community and the city councils.” “Neither a mayor nor a regional government can find out about these issues through the media,” he criticized.

And he defended that “we are talking about human lives, a humanitarian drama and people who are in a very complicated situation and who must be helped.”

For this reason, he considers that the Government of Spain “will have to say” something to the Community and the rest of the administrations. “They will have to call us to inform us and to explain to us what the management is and what their plans are in the face of this situation that has been occurring in recent days,” according to López Miras.

In this sense, he stated that he would “demand” the convening of a Conference of Presidents “so that they can explain this to us”, but admitted that “it is not viable at a time when there is an interim Government and in which there is talk that, in a matter of days, there could be an investiture.

«But, if it is not a Conference of Presidents, someone will have to call us and sit us down; “Someone will have to tell us what is the solidarity distribution of these people who have reached a dramatic situation between Spain,” according to the Murcian president. “Because I understand that solidarity will be for all territories, and we are not going to just be some territories in solidarity and others not,” he concluded.

Thus, it was asked “who decides this solidarity”, whether it is “Pedro Sánchez or the Ministry.”

In their opinion, “they will have to explain to us what the proportional distribution of this solidarity is, if they are going to distribute the necessary funds to be able to adequately care for these people who arrive in a very complicated situation.” In his opinion, it is “the minimum” that can be demanded in a crisis and an exceptional situation as difficult as the one that is occurring.

«But we know nothing; We found out through the media, and I believe that it is time for the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Ministry or someone to assume their responsibility and decide to lead this situation, convene us all and explain to us what they are going to do, especially everything, when our resources are also being used, of course,” he concluded.