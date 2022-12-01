THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, December 1, 2022, 02:33



The president of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, asked yesterday, during his appearance at the plenary session of the European Committee of the Regions, “a fair and global vision of water management”, which involves “guaranteeing the water infrastructures, such as transfers, not only for agriculture, but also for supplying the population”. The head of the regional Executive also put on the table some of the difficulties that hit the primary sector, such as “the exorbitant increase in the costs of energy or fertilizers for producers and exporters, with a direct impact on the shopping basket of everyone, including the most vulnerable households.” For this reason, he requested “that mechanisms and decisions be established that make food production easier, and that guarantee that food sovereignty.”

Among these possible measures, he proposed “the easing of the new Common Agricultural Policy”, because “this support may not be enough to offset the adaptation costs of agriculture, especially in the current economic context.” He also proposed that “direct aid” be allocated to mitigate the effects of inflation on farmers, producers and consumers.

After this appearance, López Miras attended the inauguration of the Murcian nativity scene, the work of Jesús Griñán, installed in the headquarters of the European Parliament, in Brussels, which is the first to have this institution in its premises in its entire history. The head of the regional government plans today to visit the Murcia Region Office in the community capital, after which he will hold a meeting with the European Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.