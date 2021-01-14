The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, said this Thursday that home confinement is a “necessary” option and one that “has to be on the table”. Speaking to the Ana Rosa program, on Tele 5, Miras, she asked the central government to make this tool available to the autonomous communities.

However, in his appearance on Wednesday to announce the ban on social gatherings, López Miras avoided being blunt in this regard. Instead, this Thursday he indicated that the confinement is “necessary” but regretted that the communities do not have this tool at their fingertips. In fact, he acknowledged that several autonomies, including the Region, raised that possibility this Wednesday during the Interterritorial Health Council.

Specifically, these communities asked that, at least, the national government had “prepared” this possibility “to apply it when necessary”. However, he criticized that the Ministry of Health “gave a negative answer” and said that the communities “were taking measures, so we had to wait a few days to see what result they gave and that confinement was not considered.”

All the communities also joined in proposing that the central government prepare a reform to allow the communities to make decisions “if they are not willing to act, as they are not acting in this second and third wave.” “If they are not going to get involved in the management of this pandemic, let the communities make decisions and, at least, make a reform of the state of alarm so that the communities can decree this home confinement,” he said. Instead, the Ministry’s response was that they would “study” it but that they would wait to see if the measures that the communities are taking are working.

“Experts and epidemiologists tell us that, of course, it is time to act and, therefore, we have acted up to the limit that our legal system allows,” said López Miras, who asserted that “little else can be done except confinement ». Among the few options left to the regional government within its powers, it could act in other areas. For example, if the technicians recommended it, the Executive could still reduce the capacity in stores, which are now set at 50% in all municipalities.

In the Region, he recalls that the regional Executive had to tell all Murcians “that they cannot meet or meet with their loved ones, relatives or acquaintances if they do not live together.”

When asked why they cannot adopt home confinement, López Miras pointed out, firstly, that a decision of this magnitude “should be made by a national government.” The “strange thing”, he adds, is that I don’t know that and, in fact, he regrets that “we are the only country that is not making these kinds of decisions as a whole, as a nation.”

“Germany has done it with Angela Merkel, the United Kingdom with Boris Johnson and Portugal with its president, so these decisions correspond to whoever exercises leadership in an international health emergency, which is the central government,” he asserted. “If the central government does not do it, at least it allows the autonomous communities the possibility,” according to López Miras, who again reproached the fact that there are 17 different responses to the pandemic “it weakens us a lot in the fight against the virus ».

And it is that it indicates that in the Region measures are applied that, according to the committee of regional experts, “are the best”, but a few kilometers away, in the Valencian Community, Andalusia or Castilla la Mancha different measures are applied. “The least that can be asked is a national coordination of those who have the powers and responsibility,” he concluded.