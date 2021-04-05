UGT and CC OO threaten the regional president to take to the streets if these controversial measures go ahead Empty classroom, in a stock image. / EFE

The unions UGT and CC OO warned this Monday to the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, that he will have a hot spring of mobilizations in the streets if the parental veto and other proposals raised by the Minister of Education, expelled from Vox, go ahead .

The general secretaries of CC OO and UGT, Santiago Navarro and Antonio Jiménez, met this Monday with the Prime Minister to express their concern about the appointment of “a representative of the extreme right to direct the Ministry of Education and Culture.” Both organizations warned López Miras that they will not “consent to the violation of academic freedom of teachers with the imposition of parental veto, nor the right of students to an inclusive education and respect for diversity, in which they do not Affective-sexual education and prevention against gender violence may be lacking ».

According to the two unions, “the president has guaranteed that neither the parental veto nor the school check will be imposed. Also the presence of the students the next school year ». From CC OO and UGT they warned the president of the regional government that “all the necessary mobilizations and protests will be carried out to prevent any attempt to violate rights or attack public schools.”