The acting president of the Autonomous Community and regional leader of the Popular Party, Fernando López Miras, asked Vox again this Wednesday to resume talks on the formation of the new regional executive, to avoid a repetition of elections (probably at the end of October ) if there is no agreement before September 7. And he reiterated his offer that representatives of the Santiago Abascal party occupy “positions of institutional responsibility” linked to the regional Administration, even if outside the government, which would only integrate members of the PP.

«I think we have to stop hanging around and sit down to negotiate. But Vox doesn’t want to. I don’t know what their calculations will be, but they want to lead the Region of Murcia to an electoral repetition and I think this is not good for anyone,” López Miras told reporters on the occasion of an act in La Unión.

Last week, after the general elections on July 23, the disagreement between PP and Vox raised the possibility of a repetition of the elections in the Region. Those of Abascal raised their demands and to that of the vice presidency of the regional government they added the evaluation of the councilors chosen by the PP and then negotiate which would be the councils of Vox. In July they claimed two, with a preference for Agriculture and Livestock and Family.

Asked about the status of the dialogue with the formation headed by José Ángel Antelo in the Region, he criticized Vox’s position. «The Popular Party wants to sit down with Vox and reach an agreement in the negotiation so that the Region of Murcia is not blocked. And, above all, what we want is for there to be a government with full powers. «Last Wednesday we asked them to be able to sit down to continue with the negotiation and they told us that they would not sit down with us, with different excuses and justifications; in each press conference and in each press release a different one”, assured the regional president of the PP.

He claims his 43% electoral support



Regarding the possible transfers to the radical right, Miras stated that “the Popular Party has given ample evidence of wanting to reach a programmatic agreement, which means an improvement for the Region of Murcia and in which Vox can have the institutional representation that it needs.” the citizens have given. Likewise, he defended, once again, the legitimacy of the popular to avoid a coalition government: «The PP has won the elections and has only two deputies left behind the absolute majority. The citizens spoke on May 28 in a resounding and forceful way. As much as 43% of the votes went to the Popular Party, which does not need the support of any other political force. Vox obtained 18% electoral support and his abstention in the Regional Assembly would allow the investiture of López Miras, who tried unsuccessfully in parliament in July. So, he received the vote against Vox, PSOE and Podemos.

López Miras also referred to the precedents this Wednesday and affirmed that “this, whenever it has happened in Spain, has ended” with an executive “on his own, which is what the citizens want.”