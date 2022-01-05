Thursday, January 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mirandés vs. Rayo Vallecano, follow the Copa del Rey game live

by admin
January 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Vallecano Ray

Vallecano Ray.

Falcao is at stake with the Madrid team.

Radamel Falcao starts again after the muscular complications for which he was not frequently in the Lightning Vallecano at the end of 2021 and this Wednesday he starts with the team facing Mirandés for the Copa del Rey in their round of 32.

Falcao has not yet scored in this tournament with Rayo Vallecano.

The first time they looked for Falcao from above, he did not reach to connect the ball.

SPORTS

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Mirandés #Rayo #Vallecano #follow #Copa #del #Rey #game #live

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Hockey The Jokerit took a valuable home win at KHL from Moscow's Dynamo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.