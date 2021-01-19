LIGHTNING

They are not being quiet days. The trip to Miranda, the cup postponements … ended up leading to a statement from the franjirroja squad in which she confessed to feeling “helpless for the club” and “tired of this type of situation”. A convulsive moment in the extra sport, which is at the same time sweet in the sport, where Iraola’s men have been planted in the round of 16 of the Cup and remain in the playoffs.

What’s more, Rayo has five wins, three of them in 2021. And it is that the year has started at full throttle, which is why it faces Miranda’s appointment with moderate optimism. He will have to play his second duel in less than 72 hours and he will do so with several casualties: Advíncula, Velázquez, Ulloa and some more due to COVID-19, although the identities of those affected have not transpired. With all this, Iraola’s call will be a great unknown. The Basque coach returns to a very special place where he managed to finish a recently promoted eleventh and reach the semi-final, for the second time in its history, in the KO tournament.

AS to follow: Baby. He scored a great goal in the Cup and today he will have minutes again.