Mirandés Y Girona faces will be seen in Anduva in a match they arrive with conflicting streaks (follow the game live on AS.com). José Alberto’s pupils only know the victory in this second round start after defeating Cartagena, Las Palmas and Castellón. The appointment against the Catalan team could mark the future of the competition for the rojillos, although the Asturian coach prefers to keep the feet on the ground. The last time the team approached playoff spots, and even slept in those spots, there was a dynamic negative of results.

Changes are hardly expected in the starting eleven of Mirandés. Only the return of Vitoriano central Vivian, which will foreseeably return to accompany Berrocal in the center of the rear. The rest could be the same that less than a week ago they were imposed by the minimum in Castalia. The ‘jabata’ squad hopes to return the coin, after the defeat suffered in Girona lands, in a crash that did not deserve to leave empty.

For its part, the Girona He started the second round in an excellent way after beating Espanyol, but is in a delicate moment. The last two defeats, against Mallorca and Leganés, have done a lot of damage to a rojiblanco block that has seen how the playoff positions are seven points away. The train is escaping him and that is why this match against Mirandés is considered a final. They visit a direct rival in the fight to hunt down the top six and a new stumble would make them look, and worry, more about what happens in the lower area of ​​the table than in the upper area.

Francisco recovers Terrats after overcoming COVID-19, but everything indicates that it will have a revulsive role. Refering to casualty list, Aday, with a right abductor disease, joins Luna and Pablo Moreno in the infirmary. Players like Monchu and Samu Sáiz, who must take a step forward. In attack, Sylla and Stuani they seem untouchable, but they both need recover the goal. Girona is stagnant and it is that adding only 17 goals in 24 games is a very difficult figure to sustain in a team that tries to be among the first six classified.

Keys

– Balance: The Mirandés coach, José Alberto López, once again emphasizes that his team continues to be balanced throughout the ninety minutes.

– No goal: Girona’s lack of punching is taking a toll on him. He has only managed 17 goals in 24 league games. It has the third worst attack in the category.

AS to follow

– Iván Martín: The rojillo attack game is made through the boots of the Bilbao milieu. Your input is essential.

– Stuani: He’s not 100% yet, but the team needs his goals to look to the playoff. He only has two this season.

Previous statements

José Alberto, Mirandés coach: “From the beginning of the season we have talked about being a balanced team and I think we are being so. The sensations are of little use. It only serves to compete and win each game. The demand we put on every day. All teams have a bump. throughout the league and we’ve come out stronger. “

“We think we know the keys, but I’m not going to give them. It’s a team that knows how to behave with and without the ball. It stands out in its offensive side because it has players with a lot of individual talent and weight in the area with Stuani. The killer instinct is never lost. “

Francisco, Girona coach: “We have had very difficult moments. We have not finished being well and adding every weekend is important for us. Being close to sixth place has perhaps confused us a bit and this week we feel bad for distancing ourselves. We have to compete to the fullest, not thinking about what the fifth or sixth of the classification does “

“It is a rival that perhaps does not have the name of those we have had lately, but it is together with Almería one of the blocks that threatens the area the most. It has a very fluid game. It has a young squad. It is very well worked”