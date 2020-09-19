Oviedo

The visiting team appears on the second day of competition with great optimism. Ziganda’s team worked at home against Cartagena, although they were left without the taste of the goal. Obeng had them, but he missed. It was the only point to improve from a very complete clash of the Asturians. Today they share a goal with Mirandés: to find the goal and preserve the victory.

As to follow: Obeng. The Oviedo striker finished last season in a great moment of form, and against Cartagena he was already very active. You just need to score.