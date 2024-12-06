LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Friday December 6

They will measure their strength in the Anduva Municipal Stadium stadium

Mirandes and Levant

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Mirandés comes into the match having faced Levante and Eldense while Levante played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Mirandés and Racing Ferrol. After the match against Levante, Mirandés will play against Almería and Real Sporting. For its part, Levante will play against Córdoba CF and Albacete.

Mirandes – Levante

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva stadium, Mirandes occupies the position number 3 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 31 points, while

Levant occupies the position number 5 of the table with 29 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Mirandés has a balance of 18

goals in favor

and 12

goals against which have meant 9 games won, 4 drawn and 4 lost. Levante comes into the match having scored 26 goals and conceded 18, which has translated into 8 games won, 5 drawn and 3 lost.

So far in the championship, Mirandés has achieved 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Levante has achieved 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga Hypermotion scorecard and assist tables before the match between Mirandés and Levante.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Mirandés and Levante today

The match between Mirandés and Levante corresponding to the day Matchday 17 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Friday, December 6, at the Anduva Municipal Stadium. The match will start at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the Mirandés schedule, the Levante schedule and the LaLiga Hypermotion statistics. You can also check the LaLiga Hypermotion classification.