Mirandés

Located in the epicenter of the classification of Second, the wild boars have the same income on the descent that distances the playoff (nine points). It is true that they arrive in a bad streak, since they have only added two in the last four games. However, the great incentive today is to win at home again, which they have not done since March 1 against Malaga (1-0). In the section of casualties, the Senegalese Nicolas Jackson falls from the call due to injury.

So to follow: Christ. He has not seen the door since the victory in Vallecas, five days ago. Player who lives off the goal and who has quality and overflow to meet again.