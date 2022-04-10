BURGOS

Burgos has three important casualties for this derby. Julián Calero will not be able to count on Valcarce and Matos, sanctioned for accumulating warnings, and Saúl Berjón, who did not arrive in time to recover from his muscle injury. The coach from Madrid, unpredictable in his line-ups, has not made it clear if he will continue with a line of four defenders.

AS to follow: Miguel. He has gained a permanent position in the Burgos defense and is being the most regular in the rearguard.