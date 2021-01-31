He Mirandés wait keep the good feelings offered in their last meeting, defeating in Anduva a UD Las Palmas that reaches Miranda on the rise after three consecutive wins, and before the three clubs dropped last season from the top category. The victory in Cartagena has raised the spirits of José Alberto’s troops, who want their pupils to maintain the level of commitment and solidarity that they showed in the albinegro fiefdomfollow the game live on AS.com).

The Asturian coach will have to rebuild the team due to the absence due to suspension of Meseguer, one of his key pieces. Although it has several alternatives such as entering Caballero or delaying the position of Pablo Martínez, the recent signing Álex López has all the ballots to accompany Javi Muñoz in the center of the field. The rest could be the same who achieved the three points last Monday with Christ Gonzalez, in stellar mode, scoring a double. Carlos Julio, Jackson and Schutte will also not be on the pitch due to injury.

For their part, the pupils Pepe Mel come to this appointment full of illusion after a brilliant start to the year, with three consecutive victories against Espanyol, Mallorca and Leganés. Of course, they are aware of the difficulty of the contest against Mirandés since Anduva is a real nightmare. Four encounters and four defeats are the islanders’ precedents in Mirandesas lands. In this way, the yellows they must follow that marked line of defensive seriousness that it has been sustained by the continuity of seven players, such as goalkeeper Álex Dominguez, defenders Lemos, Álex Suárez, Curbelo and Dani Castellano; and the midfield couple formed by Javi Castellano and Sergio Ruiz.

From there, with the Kirian’s known low, the Madrid coach will have to vary the eleven that he faced Leganés to give way, in theory, to footballers like Aridai, author of the winning goal, or Enzo Loiodice, already recovered from his ailments in the pubis. Although in the yellow house you don’t want to hear or talk about the playoff, winning for the first time in Anduva would be a brutal emotional blow to think that the staff is really capable of higher levels.

Aces to follow

Mirandés. Alex Lopez: The Catalan midfielder has all the ballots to make up for Meseguer’s loss. Much is expected of his signing as a rojillo.

Las Palmas. Sergio Ruiz: The Cantabrian is the compass of the center of the yellow field, so much of the success of Pepe Mel’s team in Anduva goes through his success and connection with the chemistry he has with Araujo.

The keys to the game

Possession: Both teams base their game on possession so the battle is interesting. The Mirandés wants to prevail in that facet.

Intensity: One of the recipes to which the UD has been entrusted to win the match is to equalize the intensity in the disputes without forgetting their precious style of play with the ball.

Solidarity: The constant help in the rojillo team will be key to trying to overcome Las Palmas in Anduva.

Door to zero: Although the Yellows are still one of the teams with the most goals, they have only conceded one goal in the last three games showing great defensive strength.

Ups and downs

Mirandés: Carlos Julio, Jackson and Schutte are out due to injury, as is Meseguer, who must complete a warning cycle.

Las Palmas: Aythami Artiles, Álvaro Lemos, Pejiño, Cristian Cedrés, Rober, Jonathan Silva and Kirian will miss the match.

Coaches statements

José Alberto, Mirandés coach: “We always have a plan A and another B, depending on what the game demands. The knowledge of the rivals is great, but they also study us. In the end we have to take care of the details. There we must emphasize and vary things depending on the rival”

“Araujo is one of the best forwards in the category, by numbers and career. He is a threat, but Las Palmas is a great team. They do a lot of things well and are in a favorable dynamic. That makes them more dangerous.”

Pepe Mel, coach of Las Palmas: “We are going to play against an opponent we have never beaten there, which is a challenge. Also, this season they took away our points at home, when they beat us 1-2, so we have another challenge”

“In other games we have already shown that if we are not intense, we become a vulnerable team. Anduva is not the best place to not have a high level of intensity”