Mirandés

Despite the difficulties, highlighting the Covid outbreak that hit part of the workforce weeks ago, the wild boars remain in the middle of the table eight points behind Rayo, sixth ranked. They arrive after drawing at home against Tenerife and repeated in their fiefdom, where they have not seen a door since March 13. The positive note is left by Jirka and Limones, who return after overcoming physical discomfort. In contrast, Schutte and Iván Martín continue in the dry dock.

As to follow: Cristo González. The great hope of the wild boars to break the streak in attack. He has quality and with many players behind him who generate chances.