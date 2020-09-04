It took two days and an exclusive to confirm that Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger had married. One of the priests who attend the parish of the Virgen del Carmen, in the Marbella nucleus of Las Chapas, confirmed on a day like this Tuesday that the singer and the model Miranda Rijnsburger had secretly married in that church. The couple, who had been living together for more than 20 years, said “yes, I want” in the most absolute of secrets, in a ceremony that was only witnessed by the five children that Julio and Miranda have in common: Miguel Alejandro (1997 ), Rodrigo (1999), the twins Victoria and Cristina (2001) and Guillermo (2007). The guardians of the farm that the singer owns in the neighboring Malaga town of Ojén acted as witnesses to the link. Julio Iglesias, who lives accompanied by a legend that connects him with thousands of women, has been with Miranda Rijnsburger for 30 years with whom he has established rules of coexistence that seem to suit them. He resides in the Dominican Republic where he has found the tranquility he needs in these times when his health is not going through its best moment and she is doing it in Miami with her children. The singer’s private plane is always ready in case one wants to see the other. They haven’t been together this summer and there haven’t been any photos of them in a long time.

The artist is these days in the Dominican Republic trying to recover his lost mobility, as evidenced by the photos that were obtained of him last week walking along the beach with the help of two assistants. His wife has been with their children in Ojén, the farm that the singer bought from the bullfighter Curro Romero. Witnesses in the area say that Miranda has not been seen and farm workers have reported that she has already returned to the United States, although her twins, Victoria and Cristina, have decided to rush the summer a bit more.

Miranda is a very discreet person who flees from the media spotlight. She says that she was the less interested of the two in getting married. She felt like her wife after five children and 20 years together. In an interview with the magazine Hello! On the occasion of the couple’s two decades of relationship, Julio Iglesias affirmed that Miranda had “not the slightest curiosity” about the marriage. The author of Life goes on or Manuela He has stated on numerous occasions that the former Dutch model, whom he met at the airport in Jakarta (Indonesia), is the woman of his life. They say that the secret of her success is because she has accepted the conditions of freedom that her husband demanded.

Miranda met Julio in Jakarta one morning in December 1990. The Dutch woman was in the Indonesian capital to work as a model, a profession she had arrived at by chance a few months earlier. That same year her father, a crane operator, had died of a brain tumor at the age of 48. It affected her so much that she decided to take a few weeks off from her recruitment company in Rotterdam and went to the island of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean. There a Canadian photographer convinced her to pose in swimwear. She was 24 years old and she accepted, and since then the offers have not stopped. While at the Jakarta airport a distant commotion caught her attention. It was Julio Iglesias with her entourage. “I saw him surrounded by women and I thought that one of them was his wife. He came over and suggested that I go see him sing that night. I thought about it and finally agreed ”, he recalls. After the performance, the singer proposed that she accompany him on his tour of Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Tokyo, and he accepted again. He was 47 and she was 25.

When he returned to Holland for Christmas, the calls from Julio Iglesias were constant. “He invited me to the New Year’s concert he was giving in Las Vegas and, little by little, everything started to emerge. In the middle of 1991 I settled in his house in Indian Creek ”, he has told about his beginnings in the singer’s house in Miami. The speed with which everything started did not bother her home – her mother was an admirer of the Spanish singer – and Miranda says that the reception by Enrique, Julio José and Chábeli, the children that Julio Iglesias had with Isabel Preysler, also it was positive. “I have a good relationship with them. And I love that our children also have it with their siblings ”, she admits. The brothers have ever met at Enrique Iglesias concerts.

In his 50-year musical career, Julio Iglesias has sold more than 300 million records and his distinctions range from the appointment as Ambassador of Cocido de Lalín (Pontevedra) to the French Legion of Honor, passing through several grammys. Its website is written in 22 languages, including Hindi, Persian, Arabic or Japanese. His fortune, already incalculable, has taken him several times to the list of the 10 richest artists in the world of the magazine Forbes. She does not consider getting off stage. She is one of the artists who cannot imagine life without applause and recognition. Money is left over but ambition has not diminished. Flirtatious as always, he has not liked that the photos in which his deteriorated condition is appreciated have circulated around the world, he who has always taken care that his best profile was the one photographed and that his alopecia went as unnoticed as possible. At 77, Julio Iglesias is determined to continue being a heartthrob.