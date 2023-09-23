Mansion from The Devil Wears Prada sold for $26.5 million

In the United States, a mansion in Manhattan that was featured in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” was sold for $26.5 million. According to the plot, the editor-in-chief of a glossy magazine, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, lived there. About it reports The Wall Street Journal.

The buyer’s name has not been disclosed.

The mansion was put up for sale in May 2023 for $27 million. Located on the Upper East Side, it was designed by architect Stanford White in 1906 and restored in 2005 by designer Diamond Barrata.

The house has six floors, 20 rooms, seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms and several kitchens, one of which has a full glass ceiling, for a total area of ​​1,114 square meters. There’s also a library, basketball court and courtyard patio, and rooftop terrace.

The film “The Devil Wears Prada” starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, was released in 2006. The plot is based on the life of a young assistant to the editor-in-chief of a large glossy magazine. The mansion is shown in the episode when the assistant comes to Priestley’s home to give her a book.