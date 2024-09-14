Miranda Jennifer Grossinger (Vermont, 1974), known as Miranda July, has turned 50, but her life, instead of settling down, has taken a turn for the worse. A couple of years ago she separated from the film director Mike Mills, with whom she has a 12-year-old son, and she currently lives with her current partner, a woman. The artist, known for breaking the status quo, Mature age has made him rethink sex, relationships and, ultimately, life.

He tells it in his second novel, All Fours (on all fours), which has just been published in the US and will be available in Spanish next year. This publication adds to a legacy whose core consists of three films, two books of stories and two novels, as well as numerous short films and performances.

And what characterizes July is a very unique voice and her genius, which manifests itself in different disciplines, shining in all of them, which makes her a rare birdMultidisciplinarity is her banner and one of the most inspiring ideas for her fans. Avoiding pigeonholing is, in itself, an art. In this way, July rebels against the social norm of specializing in a single area and shows that exploring different fields strengthens and enriches her work.

This is something that is confirmed by email by one of her close friends, the Canadian writer Sheila Heti, who became known for her book Motherhood (2019, Lumen) She has been friends with July since she interviewed her 11 years ago and realized that her life would be better if she talked to her every week. “Miranda is a sensitive and searching person, and it is always interesting to talk to her. I get the impression that she is always moving to where she would rather be emotionally, creatively, intellectually. She knows how to get out of a rut better than anyone else I have ever met.”

Miranda July had a dazzling film debut with You, me and everyone else (2005), a film he wrote and directed at the age of 31 and in which he also acted. It won the Caméra d’Or Award for Best First Film at the Cannes Film Festival and the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, becoming a cult film.

He followed him The future (2011), which was nominated for a Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, and Kajillionaire (2020), a film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, produced by Brad Pitt, and which, like his other feature films, addressed existential themes such as loneliness and the disenchantment of human relationships with dark humor.

Many filmmakers would be satisfied with their professional life after achieving similar success with just three pieces, but Miranda July’s interests transcend different domains and her creativity has continued to diversify. July is the daughter of a couple of writers and university professors, Lindy Hough and Richard Grossinger, founders of the publishing house North Atlantic Booksfocused on social justice, health and spirituality. And as such, her life has been greatly influenced by literature.

He began writing stories before making films and his particular style, marked by freshness and originality, has been recognized with publications in the most prestigious literary magazines in the world, such as The New Yorker either The Paris Review. Not only did she become a renowned short story writer, but her first novel, The first bad man (2015), which he published when he was 41, was a resounding success and placed on the list of best-selling books in The New York Times.

Heti confesses that he spent more than a year anxiously waiting to read the first draft of All Foursaware that it was July’s “most intimate and complex” book, and that it addressed common topics of conversation among her group of friends: relationships, hidden desires and the intricacies associated with the end of the 1940s. A book that The New York Times She has called it “the first great novel about perimenopause” and, despite the similarities to her personal life, July still describes it as a work of fiction. The novel has resonated with her audience: for example, at the Greenpoint Public Library in Brooklyn, New York, there is a waiting list of more than 1,000 people eager to read it.

And until October 14, the Fondazione Prada in Milan presents Miranda July’s first solo exhibition: Miranda July: New SocietyCurated by Mia Locks, the exhibition highlights the questioning of hierarchies and normative power dynamics in July’s work. Among the pieces on display are: FAMILY (Falling Apart Meanwhile I Love You), a multi-channel video installation in which the artist featured the participation of seven people she met through a call she launched on Instagram, in an example of July’s interest in giving a voice to strangers.

Miranda July not only exhumes the virtues of her multifaceted character and her multifaceted work, but also stands out for her uniqueness, for exhibiting oddities that others would cover up. The artist, who changed her last name at 15 (and, officially, at 20) to resemble the protagonist of a story written by a friend, lives in California, where she grew up, but for a time lived in Portland, where she was part of the punk movement Riot Grrrl and even appeared in an episode of the cult comedy series PortlandiaDuring that period, in the nineties, he recorded three albums.

She is a friend of actress and singer Carrie Brownstein, and was also a friend of filmmaker Agnès Varda. She has collaborated with film director Spike Jonze and musician David Byrne. And has built up a legion of fans and haters. Miranda July’s detractors are irritated by what they believe is a constant imposture; from her contemporary dance choreographies on Instagram in underwearto the video calls with the young actress Margaret Qualley (Andie MacDowell’s daughter), with whom she says she is completely in love, the nonsense of some of her performanceshis extravagant statements or the far-fetched abnormality of the protagonists of the stories he tells.

It all seems artificial to them, a constant effort to try to be extravagant, but the truth is that their eccentric style has been part of their career for at least 30 years. An example of this is their collaboration with the American professor and artist Harrell Fletcher, who remembers how, in 1993, July, aged 19, would leave critical notes under the door of his art gallery. Years later, between 2002 and 2009, they created together the project Learning to Love You More (Learning to love yourself more)inviting people from around the world to undertake artistic exercises such as writing press releases about everyday events and sharing their results on a website. “Miranda is a unique person; working with her was always stimulating,” recalls Fletcher. “I have always admired her ability to turn everyday life into an intriguing experience and her initiative to create, especially when existing forms are too limiting for her expansive and idiosyncratic desires. She has an audience willing to follow her wherever she wants to go, she remains perpetually relevant.”