The Betis celebrates the good time of Juan Miranda, present with the Spanish team in the European Under-21 and who earned the trust of Manuel Pellegrini since the middle of this season. The lleft ateral has become one of the objectives placed on the table facing the plan of the 2021-2022 campaign: the club hopes to reach an agreement with Barcelona to stay with the footballer beyond the month of June, when the loan he executed last summer ends. The player’s wishr of follow, continue at Betis it may be the greatest incentive to facilitate the agreement between the parties.

Miranda started the season at shadow of Álex Moreno in that left-handed lane of Betis. It was the last reinforcement to land in Manuel Pellegrini’s project and it took a few months in taking a major leadership in the team. But his irruption It ended up coinciding with the growth in defensive reliability and that was key for his coach. Miranda, who returned to Heliópolis after leaving the club as a child player, always expressed his desire to stay looking to the future even though it landed again in the form of a loan.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 25, 2021

The young side it’s found now present in the Spanish U21 team that disputes the European of the category in its first phase. He scored in the first game on Wednesday and many eyes are already directed to the Barcelona to measure what aspirations you have regarding the player for the next course. In Heliopolis trust me to stay and its sports director, Antonio Cordon, already warned in his presentation that there is a “path outlined” so that the defender can extend his period in the Verdiblanco team.