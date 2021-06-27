the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) stated this Sunday (27.jun.2021) that his brother, the server Luís Ricardo Miranda, was blocked from the KNOW (Electronic Information System) of the Ministry of Health. Luís Ricardo is the folder’s server.

The deputy released the blockade through his profile on twitter. In the publication, Miranda shows the image of the conversation with her brother. In the conversation, the server sent a photo where you can see the SEI interface and the message: “User does not have permission on this system”.

Miranda stated that the blockade is persecution. “To the defenders of bandits, my brother has just found out that they blocked him from the Ministry of Health system, it is noteworthy that he is a career employee! This is illegal, persecution and it just proves that they have a lot to hide…”

Luis Ricardo testified at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate, along with his brother, about alleged irregularities in the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine. According to them, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) knew of the problems in the contract for the acquisition of doses by the Ministry of Health.

The Health server would have warned the president about the excessive pressure he had been suffering from superiors to release the import of the Indian vaccine.

Deputy Miranda insinuated, in an interview with CNN Brazil on Saturday (June 26), that his brother could have taped the conversation with the president.

“I’ll always say it doesn’t exist on my part [uma gravação]. And nobody asked my brother [na CPI]. Subject closed. my brother didn’t lie,” Miranda said. “But I wasn’t alone on the date. I, as a parliamentarian, would not record a president.”

O power360 got in touch with deputy Luis Miranda and with the Ministry of Health about the alleged blockade, but did not get any answers until the publication of this report.

continue reading