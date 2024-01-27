The Peruvian influencer Miranda Capurro is on everyone's lips after sharing a photograph with her friends in the dunes of Huacachina, in Ica. What she intended to be an image part of an advertising campaign became controversial, when her experience was compared to the tragic story of survival in the Andes mountain range, portrayed in the film 'The Snow Society'. The reaction on social networks was quick and forceful, users expressed their discontent and repudiated the apparent lack of sensitivity in her comment. What did the content creator say? She knows all the details, in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Snow Society' and the real letter from a deceased man to his girlfriend: “Today we will cut up bodies to eat”

What did Miranda Capurro say about 'The Snow Society'?

It all started when Miranda Capurro and her friends enjoy a day in the dunes of Ica, as part of an advertising campaign with Eucerin. The young content creator uploaded a photograph of her experience to her Instagram, accompanying the image with a peculiar phrase: “If 'The Snow Society' were influencers and in the desert.” The comparison between his luxurious recreational experience and the shocking survival story in the film did not go down well with the virtual audience, who instantly began to reject his claims.

“It's not controversial, it's scarce, absurd, silly”, “Friend, I want to defend you, but you don't help”, “Besides hair and extensions, what else do you have on your head?”, “Unfortunate…” “, say some user comments.

Miranda Capurro and her controversial caption in her last photo with her friends in Huacachina: “If the Snow Society were influencers and in the desert” 🥑 🫢👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/EhKTe1sKbf — Ric La Torre (@RicLaTorreZ) January 25, 2024

What did Miranda Capurro do after the criticism?

Due to the controversy, Miranda Capurro chose to take immediate measures. She removed the original description from her post and replaced it with new text. In addition to this, she limited the comment option to avoid direct interaction with critics on social networks.

The negative reaction caused Miranda Capurro to be 'virtually cancelled' by users, who expressed their disapproval and questioned the choice of comparing an exclusive and luxurious all-paid trip with a story marked by the struggle to survive in extreme terrain.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Enzo Vogrincic, the Uruguayan actor from 'The Snow Society' similar to Adam Driver?

Finally, the young influencer apologized for her peculiar words and for hurting the sensitivity of users: “I want to apologize for the comment I made. It was a comment that I did not consider would result in anything offensive or disrespectful. I never intended to hurt anyone or for them to be affected by my comments. Really, I am sorry for what I said and if I can rescue something from what happened, it is to learn from this and be more aware of what I say and share.”.



#Miranda #Capurro #compares #LUXURIOUS #trip #Ica #39The #Snow #Society39 #provokes #criticism #users