The transfer of Lokomotiv midfielder Alexei Miranchuk to the Italian Atalanta has not yet taken place, journalist Nobel Arustamyan said on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the parties agreed on the amount of compensation for the player, which is equal to 14.5 million euros. However, negotiations are ongoing.

The footballer’s agent Vadim Shpinev said that they are now waiting for a personal contract.

“It has not yet been agreed upon, until Alexei even received an official draft agreement in his hands. When we receive and settle all the details, the transaction may take place, ”he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Atalanta football club had agreed on the transfer of the Russian midfielder of Moscow Lokomotiv Alexei Miranchuk. It was reported that the clubs exchange documents.