Alexey Miranchuk’s goal saved Torino from defeat in the match of the Italian championship with Verona

Torino played a draw with Verona in the match of the 16th round of the Italian Football Championship. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Turin and ended with the score 1:1. The first goal of the opponents in the 45th minute was hit by striker Milan Djuric from Verona. Torino was saved from defeat by the goal of Russian Alexei Miranchuk in the 64th minute.

Torino is ninth in the league table with 22 points from 16 matches. “Verona” with six points is on the last 20th line.