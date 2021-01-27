Bergama “Atalanta” beat the Roman club “Lazio” in the quarterfinal match of the Italian Cup, reports “Russian newspaper”…

The game ended with a score of 3: 2.

The victory for the team from Bergamo brought the goal of Oleksiy Miranchuk in the 57th minute of the meeting.

Atalanta advanced to the Italian Cup semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the Napoli-Spice pair.

Earlier it was reported that the players of the Milan football club Inter defeated their rivals from Milan in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup. The meeting on Tuesday ended with a score of 2: 1.