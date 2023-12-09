Miranchuk’s assist helped Atalanta beat Milan in the Italian Championship

Atalanta beat Milan in the match of the 15th round of the Italian Championship. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting ended with a score of 3:2. The team’s victory was also helped by an assist from Russian midfielder Alexei Miranchuk in the fifth minute added to the second half. For the 28-year-old midfielder, this is the first effective action in the 2023/2024 season.

This season, the midfielder has taken part in nine matches in all competitions. Miranchuk joined Atalanta in September 2020, signing a four-year contract.

Miranchuk spent last season on loan at Torino. He played 31 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and six assists.