Alexey Miranchuk was recognized as the best player of January at Atalanta

Italian Atalanta recognized Russian national team midfielder Alexei Miranchuk as the best player of January. This is reported on website club.

Last month, the footballer played six matches in all tournaments, where he scored two goals and three assists. Charles de Ketelare was placed in second place on the list of Atalanta's best players, with Ten Kopmijners completing the top three.

This season Miranchuk took part in 19 matches in all tournaments. The 28-year-old footballer scored three goals and five assists.

The Lokomotiv graduate joined Atalanta in September 2020, signing a four-year contract. Miranchuk spent last season on loan at Torino.