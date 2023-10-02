Midfielders Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta, Italy), Alexander Golovin (Monaco, France) and Daler Kuzyaev (Le Havre, France) were included in the Russian national football team for the October training camp. This was reported on Monday, October 2 press release Russian Football Union (RFU).

In total, the coaching staff of head coach Valery Karpin called 29 people to the team. The collection will begin on Monday, October 9. The Russian national team will play against the Cameroon team on October 12 at the Dynamo stadium named after Lev Yashin in Moscow.

The called up goalkeepers included Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar), Ilya Lantratov (Lokomotiv Moscow) and Ilya Pomazun (Ural Yekaterinburg).

The list of defenders includes Roman Evgeniev, Alexander Soldatenkov, Yuri Gorshkov (all – “Wings of the Soviets” Samara), Maxim Osipenko (“Rostov” Rostov-on-Don), Alexander Silyanov (“Lokomotiv” Moscow), Georgy Dzhikia (“Spartak” Moscow), Sergey Volkov (Krasnodar), Arsen Adamov (Orenburg), Evgeny Kharin (Akhmat Grozny), Artyom Makarchuk (Sochi).

Also called up to the midfielders are Dmitry Barinov, Artem Karpukas, Anton Miranchuk, Maxim Glushenkov, Sergei Pinyaev (all from Lokomotiv Moscow), Danil Glebov, Daniil Utkin (both from Rostov Rostov-on-Don), Maxim Mukhin, Ivan Oblyakov (both CSKA Moscow) and Daniil Fomin (Dynamo Moscow).

The team’s forwards will be Alexander Sobolev (Spartak Moscow), Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) and Ivan Sergeev (Zenit St. Petersburg).

In addition, the head coach of the national team noted that this is not an extended list (but as close as possible) of players, because there is a week left before the start of the training camp. He added that changes are also possible in the list, which are possible for objective reasons, for health reasons.

On September 21, the President of the International Football Federation, Gianni Infantino, allowed the Russian national football team to participate in the next World Cup, which will be held for the first time in three countries: the USA, Canada and Mexico.

At the end of February 2022, UEFA and FIFA suspended Russian clubs and national teams from participating in international competitions due to the start of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. In December, the executive committee of the Russian Football Union met several times to discuss the issue of moving to the Asian Confederation, but no decision was made.