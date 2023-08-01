Miriam Leone is pregnant, the surprise announcement: “I’m very excited”

Miriam Leone is pregnant: the actress, in fact, announced that she is expecting her first child in an interview with Vanity Fair, on newsstands tomorrow, Wednesday 2 August.

“I am very excited to announce this new journey to you” wrote the interpreter among the stories of hers profile Instagram where he posted the cover of the magazine.

“I’m very happy, and I was happy even before, in a different way” Miriam Leone said in the interview revealing that she understood she was pregnant even before the result of the pregnancy test: “I had this bacon, never seen before. But above all, it had been a while since everything people said to me hadn’t touched me that much, in constant bliss. Strange, very strange.”