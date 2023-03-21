Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Miral announced the date of the official opening of the marine entertainment city, Sea World Abu Dhabi Yas Island, on May 23.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi tells the story of “The Ocean Brings Us Together”, which highlights the close interdependence between life on land and in the oceans. Inspirational entertainment. Sea World Abu Dhabi is the result of cooperation between Miral and Sea World Parks and Entertainment, and it extends over five indoor floors with a total area of ​​183,000 square metres.

The world of the “Infinite Ocean” is scheduled to host the largest aquarium for marine life in the world, which is distinguished by its innovative design and contains 25 million liters of water, and embraces more than 68 thousand marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles.

The marine entertainment city located on Yas Island Abu Dhabi will be home to more than 100,000 species of marine animals, including 150 species of birds, fish, mammals and reptiles. The natural environment for animals in each of the eight worlds at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has been designed using the latest technology and adopting the highest standards of animal health and quality of life.

environmental awareness

His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Miral, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening date of the marine entertainment city “Sea World Abu Dhabi” during the month of May, and we are proud of our partnership with “Sea World Parks and Entertainment” to present the next generation of theme parks for marine life in Abu Dhabi. The region is within Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. As part of our commitment to the Year of Sustainability, the Marine Life Entertainment City will consolidate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his deep love for nature and all its beauty. It will play a major role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi. And all of the UAE and the region ».

He pointed out that “Sea World Abu Dhabi” will use its modern facilities and innovative technologies in order to inspire the next generation and scientists specializing in marine life, and encourage the values ​​of respect and appreciation for nature. The opening of Sea World Abu Dhabi will mark a new chapter in the continuous march of Yas Island and Abu Dhabi City to encourage tourism, and highlight the city’s unique offers that consolidate its position in the ranks of the most important global tourist destinations.

Al Mubarak added: “The natural environment for marine life at Sea World Abu Dhabi, which was designed in accordance with the standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the American Animal Humane Society, is characterized by modern and advanced designs and technologies that make animals feel as if they are in their natural environments with other animals.” Fish, birds and other animals. The other spaces are designed to provide high flexibility that allows the team of animal care experts to take care of the animals and provide social and seasonal patterns that mimic the natural environment of the various animals.

first city

For his part, Scott Ross, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Sea World Parks and Entertainment” said: “We are pleased to announce the upcoming opening of“ Sea World Abu Dhabi “, and we are very proud to open the first Sea World city outside the United States of America, in cooperation with prestigious and creative partners such as Miral And the UAE, who would not have been able to offer this unique experience on Yas Island without their great support and commitment. He added: «It took many years to build this entertainment city, during which animal care experts, researchers and engineers from «Sea World Abu Dhabi» worked side by side with the Miral team, and a group of the most important architects and designers to present the next generation of Sea World entertainment cities. Drawing on SeaWorld’s finest design principles, which place the health and quality of life of animals at the core of its operations, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is designed to raise the standards of excellence in marine theme parks around the world to new levels. The result was to provide a rich and immersive experience, not only for the animals that live in «Sea World Abu Dhabi», but for its guests as well. And throughout the eight worlds, the story of the ocean brings us to life through designs that simulate the vital natural environments found in the heart of the ocean, which are accompanied by fun educational experiences that will inspire guests of all ages to take a greater interest in the future of our oceans.