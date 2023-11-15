Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Miral announced yesterday the expansion of Yas Waterworld on Yas Island to include an additional area of ​​16.9 thousand square metres, as part of the group’s response to the increasing demand of visitors to the destination from inside and outside the UAE.

Miral intends to complete construction and expansion operations in 2025, as it aims to increase the capacity of Yas Waterworld by 20% by adding 18 new rides and experiences, bringing the total number to more than 60. When it opens, the distinctive water park will include 3.3 kilometers of new slides that will include The highest water slide in the UAE, and the first water entertainment game within a water slide complex in the Arabian Gulf region, offers an adventurous and exciting experience by sliding from a height of 15 meters for more than 20 guests at the same time.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Group, said: The new expansion represents an important milestone in our ongoing endeavor to develop the destinations and experiences that we provide to our guests on Yas Island. It also supports our vision to enhance the island’s position among the most prominent global entertainment and leisure destinations, and we are pleased to be part of the efforts. Aiming to develop the comprehensive system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and enhance its economic diversification, while consolidating its position as a global center for tourism.

